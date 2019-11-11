Jordan's king tours enclave along Israel border after end of lease deal

Jordan's King Abdullah paid his first visit on Monday to Naharayim, an enclave fringing its northern border with Israel, a day after the expiry of a 25-year special regime set out by the 1994 peace treaty between the two countries that allowed Israeli farmers access to that area and Zofar.



The king on Sunday declared an end of the arrangement, which many Jordanians saw as a humiliation that perpetuated what they regarded as an Israeli occupation of Jordanian territory.

Speaking with reporters in Amman, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said his country was committed to its landmark peace treaty with Israel despite ending the special arrangement.The country acted in accordance with the treaty in not renewing the deal over the two enclaves straddling the border that allowed Israel special rights over its citizens working and present in the two areas, Safadi said.Under the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace treaty, two territories straddling the border were recognized as under Jordanian sovereignty but with special provisions allowing Israeli farmers to work the land without visas.In 2018, Jordan said it did not want to renew the arrangement in what was widely seen as a sign of increasingly strained bilateral relations.Jordan is one of only two Arab states with a peace accord with Israel, and the neighbors have a long history of close security ties. But the treaty is unpopular in Jordan, where there is strong support for Palestinians who seek the West Bank, bordering Jordan, for part of a future state.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });