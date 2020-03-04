Juniper Cobra Missile Defense drill cancelled over corona

The 10th bi-annual Juniper Cobra exercise between the IDF and the United States Europe Command (EUCOM) was suspended on Wednesday over fears of the corona virus.The drill, with 600 US troops stationed in Europe, landing in Israel earlier this week to take part in the large scale drill. The drill was scheduled to take place between March 3rd and March 13th with over 2,500 US troops participating in several different locations - in Israel, Europe and the United States. Some 600 US troops, who arrived in Israel in recent weeks, were supposed to train in Israel alongside 1,000 Israeli Aerial Defense troops, logistics units, medical forces, and additional IDF units.The exercise will simulate a scenario in which American forces will be deployed to Israel in order to work alongside the IDF’s air defense force. The troops will practice possible scenarios of missile threats in various sectors, and the simulations will include the use of the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 missile defense system, an advanced version of the Iron Dome, David Sling system as well as a ballistic image management center, in collaboration with the Home Front Command.The cancellation of the drill came days after another joint exercise over concerns of the new coronavirus.The “Eagle Genesis” exercise between the IDF’s Ground Forces and EUCOM troops to train against regional threats, was cancelled and over 60 US personnel who had travelled to Israel returned to their bases on Friday at the request of the Israeli government.A US military official told CNN that the drill was cancelled “out of an abundance of caution” despite none of the American troops, including paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade stationed in Italy had been reported ill.Israel’s Health Ministry has included several European countries including Germany, Austria and Italy on the list of countries from which people arriving in the country must be quarantined for 14 days.