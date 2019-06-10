Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Justice Minister Amir Ohana delivers public address

Ohana is the country’s first gay minister ever.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 10, 2019 17:12
Likud MK Amir Ohana reads during a debate in the Knesset plenum . (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
Amir Ohana, who was appointed interim justice minister by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, will address the public on Monday.

The official Prime Minister’s Office statement announcing the appointment emphasized Ohana’s professional qualifications as “a lawyer who is very familiar with the legal system,” and his apprenticeship in the State’s Attorney’s Office Tel Aviv district. The statement said Ohana has appeared before courts across the country and sponsored key legislation in the Knesset, including the Nation-State Law.

Ohana is the country’s first gay minister ever.




Gil Hoffman and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

