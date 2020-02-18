The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Justice minister: Gantz, Lapid must support release of Mandelblit tapes

“The public must know [the content] before the [March] elections, to hold an open and transparent public discussions,” he said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 19:45
Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announces his decision regarding indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption, in Jerusalem November 21, 2019; Israel justice minister, Amir Ohana attends a special cabinet meeting in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights June 16, (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announces his decision regarding indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption, in Jerusalem November 21, 2019; Israel justice minister, Amir Ohana attends a special cabinet meeting in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights June 16,
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Justice Minister Amir Ohana called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, as well as that party’s member Yair Lapid, to join him in the demand to release the full recordings of the talks between current Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday.
 
“The public must know [the content] before the [March] elections, to hold an open and transparent public discussions,” he said, “on what is the relationship between Ashkenazi and Mandelblit.” 
 
In 2010, at the time of the recording, Mandelblit was serving as the IDF military advocate general and Gabi Ashkenazi was the chief of staff. 
 
The recordings allegedly cover discussions between the two men over what became known as the "Harpaz affair," in which a plan to support General Yoav Galant, while leading a negative campaign against those who suggested replacing Ashenazi as the IDF chief was suggested. 
 
It is thought that the document was forged by Galant, though the reasons for his alleged actions remained unknown. 


Tags Avichai Mandelblit Amir Ohana Blue and White
