Justice minister: Gantz, Lapid must support release of Mandelblit tapes



Justice Minister Amir Ohana called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, as well as that party’s member Yair Lapid, to join him in the demand to release the full recordings of the talks between current Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday.

“The public must know [the content] before the [March] elections, to hold an open and transparent public discussions,” he said, “on what is the relationship between Ashkenazi and Mandelblit.”



In 2010, at the time of the recording, Mandelblit was serving as the IDF military advocate general and Gabi Ashkenazi was the chief of staff.





The recordings allegedly cover discussions between the two men over what became known as the "Harpaz affair," in which a plan to support General Yoav Galant, while leading a negative campaign against those who suggested replacing Ashenazi as the IDF chief was suggested.

It is thought that the document was forged by Galant, though the reasons for his alleged actions remained unknown.