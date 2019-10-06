Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

KAN wins 2019 Venice TV award for Eurovision

KAN won the award for the "Best of Technology and Innovation" for the Eurovision 2019 Song Contest that was held in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 6, 2019 16:38
KAN wins 2019 Venice TV award for Eurovision

Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands accepts the Eurovision trophy from Israel’s Netta Barzilai.. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

The winners of the 2019 Venice TV awards were announced this week and KAN was awarded a prize along with broadcasters from all over the world.

The awards rewarded work from the United Kingdom, France, United States, Brazil, Germany, India, USA, Singapore, Sweden, Italy, Ireland, Czech Republic, Australia, Spain, Israel, Hong Kong, Qatar, Malaysia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Croatia, Taiwan, Australia, Norway, Belgium, Finland, The Netherlands, Russia.

KAN won the award for the "Best of Technology and Innovation" for the Eurovision 2019 Song Contest that was held in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

Eurovision was nominated along with Faoladh from Ireland, Living in the Unknown produced by Al Jazeera Media Network in Qatar and Aerial Britain : Scotland produced by the Smithsonian Channel.


