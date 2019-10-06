KAN wins 2019 Venice TV award for Eurovision

The winners of the 2019 Venice TV awards were announced this week and KAN was awarded a prize along with broadcasters from all over the world.



The awards rewarded work from the United Kingdom, France, United States, Brazil, Germany, India, USA, Singapore, Sweden, Italy, Ireland, Czech Republic, Australia, Spain, Israel, Hong Kong, Qatar, Malaysia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Croatia, Taiwan, Australia, Norway, Belgium, Finland, The Netherlands, Russia.

KAN won the award for the "Best of Technology and Innovation" for the Eurovision 2019 Song Contest that was held in Tel Aviv earlier this year.Eurovision was nominated along with Faoladh from Ireland, Living in the Unknown produced by Al Jazeera Media Network in Qatar and Aerial Britain : Scotland produced by the Smithsonian Channel.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });