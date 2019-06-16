Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

KKL-JNF chairman urges Czech Republic to move embassy to Jerusalem

Atar emphasized the importance of this move, during the audience Kubera proclaimed his "unwavering support of the State of Israel.

By
June 16, 2019 08:39
Czech Republic plans to boycott Durban III.

czech republic flag_311. (photo credit: Laszlo Balogh / Reuters)

 
Earlier this weekend, at the KKL-JNF President's Conference in Paris, World Chairman Daniel Atar had an audience with Czech Parliament Senate President Jaroslav Kubera, calling on him to "advance the issue" of moving the Czech Republic's Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The move would follow a number of other countries, including the United States decision, that is viewed as "a public declaration of solidarity with the state of Israel."

"Moving your Embassy there would be a powerful public declaration and I hope that by the time you visit Israel in March, we can make such an announcement together," Atar told Kubera.

Atar emphasized the importance of this move, during the audience Kubera proclaimed his "unwavering support of the State of Israel.


Kubera also stated that he looks forward to collaborating with Israel on numerous innovations Israel has developed over the years, including those in water and technology.

Atar concluded that he is "grateful for [Kubera's] personal position, one which I hope becomes the position of the Czech government, on moving the Czech Embassy to the eternal city of Jerusalem."

