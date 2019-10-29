Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kafr Qasim commemorates 63 years since massacre

"We continue to demand in the name of the victims and their families that the government of Israel have courage and recognize the responsibility of the state for this terrible massacre."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 29, 2019 09:07
1 minute read.
Kafr Qasim commemorates 63 years since massacre

Kafr Qasim commemorates 63 years since massacre. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Residents of Kafr Qasim commemorated 63 years since the 1956 Kafr Qasim massacre in which 48 Arab civilians were killed by Israeli Border Police, on Tuesday.

"After 63 years, we continue to demand in the name of the victims and their families that the government of Israel have courage and recognize the responsibility of the state for this terrible massacre along with all that entails legally, ethically, historically and financially," said a statement about the commemoration. "Without recognizing [the responsibility] like this, the stain and shame will continue to stick on the forehead of the State of Israel."

"63 years since the Kafr Qasim massacre in which 49 Arab civilians were killed at the hands of Border Police," tweeted Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman. "We continue to demand justice for the families of the victims, recognition by Israel of the massacre and its responsibility [for it] and commemoration of the horrific act. We will not give up."

Prior to a visit by President Reuven Rivlin to the commemoration in Kafr Qasim last year, Israeli officialdom did everything it could to evade responsibility for the killing of 49 Arab civilians who, unaware of a curfew due to wartime conditions, either left their homes or were on the way home.

Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.


Related Content

Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson at the Jaffa Market
October 29, 2019
WATCH: Sir Richard Branson haggles with Israelis at Jaffa's flea market

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings