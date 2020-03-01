The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Kahlon: Israel coordinating with PA to contain coronavirus outbreak

'We are in contact with [the Palestinian Authority] because the virus has no borders, and doesn't know to distinguish between ethnic groups, religions or nations.'

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 1, 2020 17:23
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israeli authorities are working closely with their counterparts in the Palestinian Authority to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said on Sunday, emphasizing that the virus "does not stop at checkpoints."
"We are in contact with [the Palestinian Authority] because the virus has no borders, and doesn't know to distinguish between ethnic groups, religions or nations," said Kahlon, chairing a ministerial committee formed to assess the economic impact of the coronavirus. "The virus does not stop at checkpoints and therefore coordination with the Palestinian Authority is important to us."
Kahlon said he had spoken directly to his counterpart in the Palestinian Authority, Finance Minister Shukri Bishara, and coordination was being carried out through the Defense Ministry's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.
Among the ministers attending the meeting was Labor and Welfare Minister Ofir Akunis, who also emphasized the importance of coordination with the Palestinian Authority and continuing the important flow of 60,000 Palestinian workers into Israel on a daily basis.
"So far, the crisis has not had significant consequences on a macroeconomic level," said Kahlon. "On a microeconomic level, we already witnessing a blow to specific sectors, and it is feasible that this will expand. We are assessing the possible damage to industry resulting from a lengthy shortage of raw materials from China and Far East destinations. Significant damage has already been identified in the airline sector, including an impact on Israeli airlines and the entire tourism industry."
The committee decided to establish a team in the Finance Ministry, headed by director-general Shai Babad, tasked with recommending economic measures for reducing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak to ministers,
Bearing the brunt of the outbreak, Israeli airline El Al is preparing to layoff up to 1,000 of the company's 6,300 permanent and temporary staff. The airline, which said it expects revenues to drop by $50 million to $70m. between January and April as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, reportedly fired 50 trainee pilots and an additional 14 pilots awaiting to join the company on Sunday.
The carrier has already canceled all flights to China, Hong Kong and Italy, and is facing falling demand across its network. The scheduled launch of a nonstop route to Tokyo on March 11 has also been postponed. Last week, the airline said it expects revenues to drop by $50 million to $70m. between January and April as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. On Sunday, El Al announced that it would allow all passengers scheduled to fly to and from Europe this month to change or freeze their tickets free of charge until July 31.
At an emergency meeting on Sunday, El Al workers union chairman Sharon Ben-Yitzhak told employees that Israel's response to the coronavirus outbreak had dealt "a deathblow to the aviation sector." Last week, the Health Ministry called on Israelis to reconsider all foreign travel.
Describing the company's workforce as "soldiers of the country," Ben-Yitzhak called on the government - which holds a "golden share" in the airline - to support the livelihoods of thousands of Israeli households.
Stocks on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell again on Sunday as nervousness surrounding the coronavirus continued to affect markets, with the benchmark TA-35 index declining 1.18% during the day’s trading. The heaviest losses of the day (8.16%) were posted by Israeli energy company Delek Drilling.
After more than $5 trillion was wiped from the value of global markets last week, World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for restraint on Sunday.
"Global markets… should calm down and try to see the reality," Ghebreyesus told CNBC at the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. "We need to go into the numbers, we need to go into the facts, and do the right thing instead of panicking. Panic and fear is the worst."


Tags Israel Palestinian Authority moshe kahlon coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bad legislation: Avoiding criminal prosecution may not help Netanyahu By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will Israel's third elections be the last? By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by