Kan 11 Poll expert: Israel heading to fourth elections

The Israeli public, after going to two rounds of elections, is tired and is of the opinion that it told the various political actors what it wants and now it is their job to hammer out a working government, Kan 11 poll expert Dudi Hassid told The Marker on Friday.

“I have not seen one serious poll in which all parties stick to their promises,” he said, “and a government is created.”

He added that all parties already showed they are willing to stick to their guns as Blue and White leader Benny Gantz refused to form a coalition with either Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu or Join List leader Ayman Odeh. Yemina or Haredi parties refused to break apart from the right wing block and support Gantz, and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman refused to back either Netanyahu or Gantz.

The meaning of these decisions, if kept, is that voting results will be the same and the current situation will continue – leading the nation to a fourth election round, he said.

Nothing that happened in the past two months, from the unveiling of US President Donald Trump’s Deal of the Century to the return of Naama Issachar from Russia, led to any major change in the public’s voting – he said. “It is all very limited [in scope],” he said, “and balances out in a few days.”

Joking about the repeated expression used by Netanyahu in his campaign, that should “300,000 Likud members who sat out the last round come vote now he can win the elections” – he asked how can we know they are Likud supporters if they sat at home during the last elections?

“The amazing thing,” he said, “is that almost all of us [Israeli] citizens define ourselves in a tribal way.” Meaning that 80% of Israelis are willing to claim they are Mizrhai or Ashkenazi Jews, Arabs or Jews from the former USSR.

Even among young people who were born in this country the self-definition remains the same, he said, parties that did not market themselves to a tribe were unable to enter Knesset in the past elections. He named Zehut and New Right as such parties.

“These elections, like the previous ones, are about whom you don’t like,” he said.

“We are about to have a third election because of 1,500 votes,” he said, “that is very frustrating.”