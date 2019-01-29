Kan chooses Debby Group for Eurovision public relations

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Bid Evaluation Committee of Kan - Israel's public broadcasting corporation has chosen the Debby Group to manage the public relations of Eurovision Song Contest, which this year will be held in Tel Aviv this coming May. The Debby Group has formed a dedicated team to work with Sharon Ben-David, Head of Communications for the Eurovision 2019.



The allocated team is lead by the CEO of the Debby Group, Aya Achimeir. It includes communications consultant Ron Granot, the founder of his public relations firm ‘Ron Granot Communications’ and an international team who will together with the Kan’s Spokesperson’s office and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Eurovision’s final and semi-final are events with high media intensity - with considerable media and advocacy potential for Israel, the Kan corporation and the city of Tel Aviv. 1500 reporters are expected to attend the various events and dozens of press parties will be held.Eurovision events officially open today, Monday 28th January with the lottery determining the order in which the countries will appear in the semi-final and the Key Transfer Ceremony between the Municipality of Lisbon, to Tel Aviv Yafo Municipality at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.The Eurovision will broadcast by Kan on all of its broadcasting platforms: Kan 11, radio and its digital platforms.Moshe Debby, Founder and Chairman of Debby Group said “We are both excited and proud to have been chosen by Kan as their partners in managing Eurovision. Alongside the professional challenge of managing this unprecedented Israeli media event, we welcome the opportunity to tell Israel and the world the story of Israel as a cultural centre which is bustling and diverse”.Debby Group is among Israel's leading public relations and strategic digital communications organizations. The group has managed and led events with the highest media profiles including March of the Living - which is now marking its 30th anniversary, the Saban Forum, Prime Minister's Conference for Innovation, at all events for the Israel 70th Anniversary Celebrations that occurred earlier this year, Obama's speech in Israel, the Genesis Prize, the Barcelona team visit and more.The company was founded about a decade ago by Moshe Debby and later expanded in 2012 when Ron Shely joined bringing his expertise from the advertising world and the company Debby & Ron was established, focusing on digital strategy. The group is run by media consultant Aya Achimeir, is the sole Israeli representative of global media marketing company Edelman. Among the group's clients are: IBM, PayPal, Phoenix, Bezeq, HP, Unilever, AGT, Partner, Yad Mordechai, Credit Suisse, Waze, Bank Yahav, the Saban Group, Isrotel, Eden Water, GMP, the Israel Innovation Authority, the JDA and more.

