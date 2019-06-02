Karcher restores J’lem’s Church of Redeemer

A Karcher employee cleans the Church of Redeemer .
The Karcher Group is currently carrying out a first-of-its-kind project in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.
Karcher, which specializes in the manufacturing of household, institutional and industrial cleaning appliances, sent a professional team equipped with special equipment to clean and preserve the Church of the Redeemer.
The team, from Germany, is removing salt deposits, dirt, grime and dirty layers of graffiti paint from the front walls of the church.
The works are being carried out using special equipment that operates under low micro-particle pressure so as not to damage the structure, in coordination with the Antiquities Authority and the administration of the church.
The cost of the project is approximately NIS 2 million. Karcher is voluntarily undertaking the work as part of its international project for cleaning and preserving international moments.
David Dahan, CEO of Karcher Israel, said that after the completion of the cleaning and preservation work, the Church of the Redeemer will receive a new look.
The church was founded on the remains of the Church of Santa Maria Latina built during the Crusader period and inaugurated by the German Emperor William II during his visit to Jerusalem in 1898. The church belongs to the Lutheran stream.
The project is part of Karcher’s international strategy for the cleaning and preservation of international monuments all over the world. In the past, the company initiated the cleaning and preservation of the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore in the US, Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, the Brandenburg Bridge in Berlin and more.
