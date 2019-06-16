Katz: Israel should play role in Trump’s Bahrain economic summit

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Foreign Minister Israel Katz used his speech at The Jerusalem Post’s Conference in New York on Sunday to call for Israel to be allowed to be involved in the regional economic process of US President Donald Trump that will begin next week in Bahrain.





There has been no confirmation about whether Israel is going to be represented in Bahrain, but there have been reports that Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will be going. Katz met on Friday with Trump administration envoy Jason Greenblatt and discussed the issue.

Katz (Likud) praised the US for promoting ties with what he called the “pragmatic Arab countries” in the region, via security cooperation and joint economic initiatives. He said the planned Bahrain "Peace to Prosperity" economic workshop was a central part of these efforts.

“Israel has a key role to play in this process,” Katz said. “Israel, with its experience, and capabilities, can participate in these efforts and contribute in different fields of interest, among them modern technology, energy, innovation and even transportation.”

Katz, who is also transportation minister, outlined his "Tracks for Regional Peace Initiative", aimed at connecting Saudi Arabia and the Arab Gulf countries, along with Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, to the ports of Haifa in Israel, by a network of railroad tracks.

Under the plan, the Haifa to Beit She’an train would extend eastward across the border to Irbid, Jordan, and southward to Jenin where Palestinians could access it. From Irbid, the train tracks would link with existing the Hijaz Railroad and planned lines extending south through Jordan into Saudi Arabia and further east to the Persian Gulf.

“It is a practical vision for the future, which can bring economic, political and strategic benefits,” he said. “As foreign Minister, I intend to promote regional economic cooperation as a top priority.”

Katz thanked the Trump administration for its offical recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Israeli sovereignty over the Goland Heights and for moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. He outlined Israel’s red lines in the region that he vowed would be enforced.

"No to Iranian nuclear weapons," Katz said. "No to Iran and Hezbollah basing themselves militarily in Syria. No to precise missile production and upgraded capability in Lebanon. No to any violation of Israeli sovereignty, in the Golan Heights, or anywhere else."