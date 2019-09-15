Katz ‘appalled’ by vandalism of the EU mission in Israel

Foreign Minister Israel Katz expressed his condemnation of “the disgraceful vandalism of the EU mission in Israel,” Katz tweeted on Sunday.



“Israel is committed to maintaining the security of all diplomatic missions,” he said adding that the police is investigating the case.

The spokesperson for the EU Delegation said that the office was closed on Sunday and no diplomat was present.“This incident aiming to intimidate the EU and its personnel is deplorable,” the spokesperson said, “and should be condemned.”The offices of the EU Delegation in Israel are in Ramat Gan, the attack took place on Sunday.

