Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Katz ‘appalled’ by vandalism of the EU mission in Israel

The EU mission in Israel was spray painted with the words ‘German money kills Jews’ days before the Israeli elections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 15, 2019 20:12
Katz ‘appalled’ by vandalism of the EU mission in Israel

Workers adjust a European flag outside the EU Parliament ahead of the EU elections in Brussels. (photo credit: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS)

Foreign Minister Israel Katz expressed his condemnation of “the disgraceful vandalism of the EU mission in Israel,” Katz tweeted on Sunday.

“Israel is committed to maintaining the security of all diplomatic missions,” he said adding that the police is investigating the case.

The spokesperson for the EU Delegation said that the office was closed on Sunday and no diplomat was present.

“This incident aiming to intimidate the EU and its personnel is deplorable,” the spokesperson said, “and should be condemned.”

The offices of the EU Delegation in Israel are in Ramat Gan, the attack took place on Sunday.


Related Content

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
September 15, 2019
Katz: Erdogan in no position to preach to Israel

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut