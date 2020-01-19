The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Keshet International announces new projects, HBO and NBC collaborations

The new projects focus on a range of topics including a CIA and Mossad mission and a fictional sinkhole opening in Los Angeles.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 19, 2020 15:52
The logo for HBO (photo credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
The logo for HBO
(photo credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
Keshet International has announced several new projects including a collaboration with HBO, Rise and Kill First. Yuval Adler, the director of the acclaimed film Bethlehem and the just-released The Operative, will write and direct the first season of this series, based on the bestselling Ronen Bergman book that details the covert history of Israeli targeted assassinations. It will focus on a joint operation of the CIA and Mossad to assassinate Imad Mughniyeh, one of the founders of Hezbollah who was high up on the World’s Most Wanted list.
The show will be the second collaboration between Keshet and HBO, following the critically acclaimed and controversial Our Boys.
Mughniyeh was suspected in dozens of terrorist operations, including the embassy and barracks bombings in Lebanon, kidnappings of Americans, hijacking of airlines and bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires. He worked closely with the recently executed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani carrying out a reign of terrorism that took so many lives.
The series will be executive produced by Adler, Keshet International’s Avi Nir, Peter Traugott, Alon Shtruzman and Bergman. Adler has also made the series The Secrets We Keep, starring Joel Kinnaman and Noomi Rapace.
Keshet also announced that it is developing a new drama with Oscar-winning Israeli director Guy Nattiv, who won that award for the short film Skin last year, and his co-producer and wife, Jaime Ray Newman. They also collaborated on the feature-length version of Skin.
The series The Stuntwoman will deal with the story of Julie Ann Johnson, the first Hollywood stuntwoman of the 1960s and 1970s, who revolutionized how Hollywood deals with female stuntpeople.
Another project, La Brea, will be a collaboration between NBC, Universal Television and Keshet Studios. David Appelbaum (The Enemy Within) is writing it. It focuses on a massive sinkhole that opens in Los Angeles, which separates family members who must survive with the help of a diverse group of strangers. Appelbaum will be the executive producer, along with Keshet’s Nir, Shtruzman, Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.
    


Tags television Keshet production company HBO NBC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the fight By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
3 Iran threatens retaliation against Greece for US use of military bases
Iran displays its arsenal of missiles
4 Three pro-Iranian militia fighters killed in strike on T4
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019
5 IRGC arrest person who uploaded video of missile striking Ukrainian plane
Women facing down soldiers in Tehran at a protest following the downing of a Ukrainian airliner
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by