Keshet International announces new projects, HBO and NBC collaborations

Keshet International has announced several new projects including a collaboration with HBO, Rise and Kill First. Yuval Adler, the director of the acclaimed film Bethlehem and the just-released The Operative, will write and direct the first season of this series, based on the bestselling Ronen Bergman book that details the covert history of Israeli targeted assassinations. It will focus on a joint operation of the CIA and Mossad to assassinate Imad Mughniyeh, one of the founders of Hezbollah who was high up on the World’s Most Wanted list.The show will be the second collaboration between Keshet and HBO, following the critically acclaimed and controversial Our Boys.Mughniyeh was suspected in dozens of terrorist operations, including the embassy and barracks bombings in Lebanon, kidnappings of Americans, hijacking of airlines and bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires. He worked closely with the recently executed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani carrying out a reign of terrorism that took so many lives.The series will be executive produced by Adler, Keshet International’s Avi Nir, Peter Traugott, Alon Shtruzman and Bergman. Adler has also made the series The Secrets We Keep, starring Joel Kinnaman and Noomi Rapace.Keshet also announced that it is developing a new drama with Oscar-winning Israeli director Guy Nattiv, who won that award for the short film Skin last year, and his co-producer and wife, Jaime Ray Newman. They also collaborated on the feature-length version of Skin.The series The Stuntwoman will deal with the story of Julie Ann Johnson, the first Hollywood stuntwoman of the 1960s and 1970s, who revolutionized how Hollywood deals with female stuntpeople.Another project, La Brea, will be a collaboration between NBC, Universal Television and Keshet Studios. David Appelbaum (The Enemy Within) is writing it. It focuses on a massive sinkhole that opens in Los Angeles, which separates family members who must survive with the help of a diverse group of strangers. Appelbaum will be the executive producer, along with Keshet’s Nir, Shtruzman, Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.