Key member of Netanyahu inner circle resigns

Yoav Horowitz, the director-general of the Prime Minister's Office, announced his resignation on Tuesday, meaning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is losing a trusted member of his inner circle.



Netanyahu appointed Horowitz as his chief of staff in May 2016, bringing him into government service from his former job as head of Avis. The two men go back together a number of years, with Horowitz having served in a senior position on Netanyahu's 2006 campaign in the Likud primaries.

A year ago Netanyahu added to Horowitz’s duties as chief-of-staff the the job as PMO director-general, replacing Elli Groner.From the the time he was named chief-of-staff in 2016, Horowitz emerged as a key advisor to Netanyahu, whose inner circle is very small.According to a PMO statement, Horowitz's decision to step down follows an announcement he made to Netanyahu prior to the April 9 elections that he wished to resign with the establishment of the government, or – at the latest – in June.Netanyahu praised Horowitz, saying that he was at the center of activity in the PMO and “helped me greatly in the important work for the state of Israel.” Horowitz, who kept a low-profile during his tenure, thanked Netanyahu for the opportunity.Netanyahu named deputy cabinet secretary Ronen Peretz as acting PMO director-general, and said that he will work “in partnership” with Avi Simhon, the head of the National Economic Council.“I am sure that Ronen, who has been in the office for six years, will know how to run it professionally and properly,” Netanyahu said.According to the description on the Prime Minister Office's website, the director-general “heads the administrative work and oversees the policies carried out in the Prime Minister’s Office on a variety of economic, social and civilian topics. The director-general consolidates the administrative work of the government on these subjects on behalf of the prime minister, and he leads and is a central partner in large-scale national projects on the government’s and the prime minister’s agenda.

