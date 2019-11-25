The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu picture removed by teacher: I won't give up my values

Removal of photo done in protest of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s corruption indictments.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 03:16
Screenshot of Osnat Hagai's Facebook video (photo credit: MAARIV)
Screenshot of Osnat Hagai's Facebook video
(photo credit: MAARIV)
Osnat Hagai, a kindergarten teacher in Pardes Hana-Karkur, located in the Central District, removed a photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest following the announcement of his indictment on November 21. Hagai, in a video posted to Facebook, said that she is removing the photo because “[she] will not give up on [her] values.” 
Hagai added that “[she] teaches the children the exact opposite [of Netanyahu’s values].”
In response to Hagai’s comments and action, Education Minister Rafi Peretz noted that he “takes her actions very seriously.” 
In an interview with Channel 13, Hagai said that she decided to resign from her position at the Kindergarten, sticking with her earlier remarks that “[she] will not give up on [her] values.” 
Expanding on her rational for resigning from her position, Hagai said that “[she] saw the Education Minister's tweet and saved him the whole dilemma. I left my job today.”
"An education ministry that wants to reprimand me because I don't want to abandon my values .... My values are different. This is not how I was educated at home. I don't have anything personal against [Netanyahu]. I just think a person with indictments can't set an example," Hagai mentioned. 
She further noted that, "there were a lot of good comments, and there were a lot of bad ones, including that of [Israeli rapper] HaTzel (“The Shadow”), who shared my post on his page, and of course, all his friends started attacking me. I will not give up my values, [but I will leave] my place of work happily.”
When asked if she regrets her decision to leave the kindergarten, she said: "It's not such a big concession. I will not sell my values.”
Regarding her opinion on the Netanyahu indictments, Hagai said that Netanyahu "A person with indictments [typically] can't work any other job. Why can he? I left kindergarten because it was done within the education system. I came in from the yard when another kindergarten teacher and I were outside to doing something, and then I saw Bibi [Netanyahu’s] picture in front of my eyes. We teach the kids the exact opposite, and maybe I overreacted when removing the photo within an educational institution , but I won't give up my [on] values. "


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel first By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Follow the Nixon model By JEFF BARAK
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by