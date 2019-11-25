Netanyahu picture removed by teacher: I won't give up my values

Hagai added that “[she] teaches the children the exact opposite [of Netanyahu’s values].”

In response to Hagai’s comments and action, Education Minister Rafi Peretz noted that he “takes her actions very seriously.”

In an interview with Channel 13, Hagai said that she decided to resign from her position at the Kindergarten, sticking with her earlier remarks that “[she] will not give up on [her] values.”

Expanding on her rational for resigning from her position, Hagai said that “[she] saw the Education Minister's tweet and saved him the whole dilemma. I left my job today.”

"An education ministry that wants to reprimand me because I don't want to abandon my values .... My values are different. This is not how I was educated at home. I don't have anything personal against [Netanyahu]. I just think a person with indictments can't set an example," Hagai mentioned.

She further noted that, "there were a lot of good comments, and there were a lot of bad ones, including that of [Israeli rapper] HaTzel (“The Shadow”), who shared my post on his page, and of course, all his friends started attacking me. I will not give up my values, [but I will leave] my place of work happily.”

When asked if she regrets her decision to leave the kindergarten, she said: "It's not such a big concession. I will not sell my values.”

Regarding her opinion on the Netanyahu indictments, Hagai said that Netanyahu "A person with indictments [typically] can't work any other job. Why can he? I left kindergarten because it was done within the education system. I came in from the yard when another kindergarten teacher and I were outside to doing something, and then I saw Bibi [Netanyahu’s] picture in front of my eyes. We teach the kids the exact opposite, and maybe I overreacted when removing the photo within an educational institution , but I won't give up my [on] values. "