Kingmaker Avigdor Liberman gives up coalition

Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman announced on Army Radio and Yediot Ahronot that he believes no government is possible and it's time for elections. He believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz are to blame. "It would require a great miracle for this to change" Liberman said. There has been speculation that Liberman would allow a right-wing government to form to prevent a third election, but he ruled this option out saying "I will not join the Right or the Left."Maariv and Haaretz reported that Gantz is more pessimistic than ever of a unity government being formed and is angry about the way Netanyahu treated him when they met on Tuesday."Liberman could make a government with us and that is his decision," Netanyahu said as he left for Lisbon on Wednesday. "The country requires a unity government and not unnecessary elections, but if we will be stuck with elections, we will win them."