Kiroskay-Palbam wins Microsoft catering project

Kiroskay-Palbam has won the tender to establish catering centers in the new complex that Microsoft is building in Herzliya.

The project is worth approximately NIS 10 million.



Eight food complexes will be established in the Microsoft catering area, including a cafe, deli, salad bar, grill and barbecue.



Kiroskay-Palbam is Israel’s largest company in the field of kitchen supplies and the development of kitchen and cooking complexes for companies, large organizations and restaurants.



The array of kitchens and catering areas is intended to service about 600 employees.



All the food complexes were planned by consulting firm Systhema and designed by Gindi Architects. The kitchens will include equipment from premium suppliers, including the Italian manufacturer Marrone.



The Microsoft project will be added to the company’s list of other catering centers made for hi-tech companies, such as Amdocs, SUP and others.



Eyal Yakar, CEO of Kiroskay-Palbam, stated that the company is proud to build the complex, which will be their biggest project in recent years.



The new Microsoft complex – currently being built at an investment of hundreds of millions of shekels in the southern industrial area of Herzliya – will house thousands of employees and will concentrate all of the company’s business and development activities, which are currently being carried out in Ra’anana and Herzliya. It will include an innovation center that will demonstrate the company’s technologies to visitors.



Microsoft Israel and Microsoft Research and Development are expected to move to the site in 2020.

