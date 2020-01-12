Knesset legal advisor removes hurdle from prosecuting Netanyahu

הנחיתי את יו"ר סיעת כחול לבן, ח"כ אבי ניסנקורן, לכנס בהקדם האפשרי את הוועדה המסדרת ולהקים את ועדת הכנסת בכדי לדון בחסינות נתניהו.

נתניהו ביקש-נתניהו יקבל. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) January 12, 2020

Knesset legal advisor Eyal Yinon issued a controversial ruling on Sunday that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein cannot prevent the formation of a Knesset House Committee that will reject immunity for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The ruling means that Edelstein will have to permit the request of 65 MKs to form the House Committee, even though it is normally only established after a government is sworn in. Once Netanyahu's request for immunity is rejected, his indictments can formally be filed to the Jerusalem District Court to allow his corruption trial to begin."The decision is in the hands of the MKs and they are able, if they see it as correct, to form the House Committee," Yinon wrote in the ruling.Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said he wanted the committee established as soon as possible, in order to allow Netanyahu's prosecution to proceed. Gantz wrote on Twitter that Netanyahu will have to face the consequences of his own request for a Knesset vote on granting him immunity from prosecution."Netanyahu requested," Gantz wrote. "Netanyahu will receive."Edelstein is set to react at a 5 p.m. press conference.The High Court on Sunday afternoon rejected a petition filed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party to prevent the publication of Yinon's ruling on whether Edelestein can prevent the beginning of immunity proceedings against Netanyahu.The petition requested that Yinon's ruling be prevented because of an earlier appeal against him alleging a conflict of interests. Yinon is married to attorney Anat Memari, who is one of 25 lawyers who participated in the state prosecution's ruling on Netanyahu's cases."[Yinon]'s lack of restraint increases concern about conflict of interest and harms the public's trust in the Knesset and its legal procedures," a Likud spokesperson said on Sunday.