The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset legal advisor removes hurdle from prosecuting Netanyahu

Eyal Yinon rules Edelstein cannot prevent deliberations

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 12, 2020 16:32
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with his party's members in Airport City near Tel Aviv, Israel December 27, 2019. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with his party's members in Airport City near Tel Aviv, Israel December 27, 2019.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Knesset legal advisor Eyal Yinon issued a controversial ruling on Sunday that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein cannot prevent the formation of a Knesset House Committee that will reject immunity for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The ruling means that Edelstein will have to permit the request of 65 MKs to form the House Committee, even though it is normally only established after a government is sworn in. Once Netanyahu's request for immunity is rejected, his indictments can formally be filed to the Jerusalem District Court to allow his corruption trial to begin.
"The decision is in the hands of the MKs and they are able, if they see it as correct, to form the House Committee," Yinon wrote in the ruling.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said he wanted the committee established as soon as possible, in order to allow Netanyahu's prosecution to proceed. Gantz wrote on Twitter that Netanyahu will have to face the consequences of his own request for a Knesset vote on granting him immunity from prosecution.
"Netanyahu requested," Gantz wrote. "Netanyahu will receive."

Edelstein is set to react at a 5 p.m. press conference. 
The High Court on Sunday afternoon rejected a petition filed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party to prevent the publication of Yinon's ruling on whether Edelestein can prevent the beginning of immunity proceedings against Netanyahu.
The petition requested that Yinon's ruling be prevented because of an earlier appeal against him alleging a conflict of interests. Yinon is married to attorney Anat Memari, who is one of 25 lawyers who participated in the state prosecution's ruling on Netanyahu's cases.
"[Yinon]'s lack of restraint increases concern about conflict of interest and harms the public's trust in the Knesset and its legal procedures," a Likud spokesperson said on Sunday.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Yuli Edelstein
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice moving forward By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Ruthie Blum IDF has been fighting solo. Now, Israel's not going at it alone anymore By RUTHIE BLUM
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT
Eli Kavon Simon Rawidowicz vs. Ben-Gurion on the question of ‘Israel’ By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by