Knesset security foils attempted attack on Netanyahu

Knesset security checked the man’s identification and found a paper in which he said he sought martyrdom.

By
May 28, 2019 13:35
The Knesset building

The Knesset building. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
Knesset security apprehended an Israeli Arab man apparently planning to attack Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon.

The man had a paper in his pocket in which he had written in Arabic that he wants to be a shaheed, a martyr who goes to heaven.

The man got out of a taxi in front of the Knesset and began walking towards the building, the Knesset Spokesman said.

When a security guard asked him why he is going to the Knesset - as they do to most pedestrians approaching it - the man answered: “I'm want the prime minister.”


The guard asked the man for identification and the man turned around and started walking away, before he was stopped by another guard.

Knesset security checked the man’s identification and found the paper in which he said he sought martyrdom.

The man was held by Knesset security until police officers came to continue investigating the matter.

