Fans of Kobe Bryant will be holding a memorial service in Tel Aviv for the late-great Laker Friday.Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Bryant and his daughter were on their way to participate in a travel basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy – owned by the former basketball player and termed after the late-great's nickname, "The Black Mamba."here."Ever since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant people all over the world have been completely heartbroken. Kobe was an incredible player, competitor, father and husband," the Kobe Bryant Memorial Service Tel Aviv Facebook event page said. "We would like to gather Kobe fans from all over Israel to come and express their feelings and to show love and respect for the incredible icon that is Kobe Bryant."The cause of the crash was unknown, and an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board could take months.Bryant rose to stardom as an 18-year-old rookie, coming straight out of high school to immediately competing alongside and as one of the best of the best – transcending the sport as one of the great talents and minds of basketball, displaying on a regular basis the definition hard-work and what it means to be a truly determined human being, on and off the court. Love and love for basketball.He played the entirety of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers until his departure in 2016 – 18 as an all-star forward, winning five NBA championships, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and leaving the world as the NBA's all-time fourth-leading scorer.The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is bypassing the normal election process and making the late Kobe Bryant the first inductee of the 2020 class, The Athletic reported Monday."Expected to be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett," Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo said, per the report. "Kobe will be honored the way he should be."Bryant was virtually assured of being elected on the first ballot in his first year of eligibility this year anyway.Information for Friday's service can be found
Reuters contributed to this report.
Reuters contributed to this report.