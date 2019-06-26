Kushner in Bahrain: Easy to criticize, difficult to present detailed plan

White House adviser Jared Kushner at the "2019 Prison Reform Summit" in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
MANAMA, BAHRAIN - It is easy to be against things, and much more difficult to state what your are for, and then detail it, US top official Jared Kushner said to his critics Wednesday at the end of the Peace to Prosperity workshop.
“When people criticize, the question I would ask them is what is your idea? What ideas are you putting forward?” he told reporters in a briefing after a day of sessions devoted to how to invest in the Palestinian territories and in the region.
“It is easy to be against things, but that is not going to help the Palestinian people, it is not going to help the region,” Kushner said.
“But what we've tried to do is take the harder task of being for something. And we've put out 140 pages of details.”
Kushner said that in politics people don't like putting out detail, because detail invites criticism. “We are actually seeking constructive feedback, and then we are going to modify it and move forward.”
