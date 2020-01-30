Kushner on annexation: The hope is they'll wait until after the election

WASHINGTON - Senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, said that he hopes that the Israeli government will wait until after the March 2 elections in Israel before moving forward with applying Israeli law over the settlements. He added that while work on technical details could start right away, finalizing the maps would require a couple of months."The hope is that they'll wait until after the election, and we'll work with them to try to come up with something," he said in an interview with GZERO Media.
Asked if the administration would support immediate annexation, Kushner said: "No. What the administration is doing is we've agreed with them on forming a technical team to start studying, taking the conceptual map – the Jordan Valley can mean a lot of different things and I want to make sure we have all the parameters defined and that we have also a situation where we know what the freeze is.""What we have now is more like a term sheet, and we have to work over a couple of months to turn that into a document that we can both feel good about," he continued. "We will start to work on the technical stuff now, but I think we need an Israeli government is place in order to move forward."Kushner also released an op-ed on CNN on Wednesday night, in which he called the Palestinians to come to the negotiating table. "Our vision for peace is by far the most comprehensive and realistic plan that has ever been released," he wrote."The future State of Palestine will have a capital, including parts of east Jerusalem, east of the security barrier," he continued. "If Israel and the Palestinians reach a final agreement, President Trump will be proud to stand with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas when we fly the American flag over the US Embassy to the State of Palestine for the first time."The said that the peace team's vision maintains the status quo at the Temple Mount while dramatically improving access. "I am proud to say that if a final agreement is reached, Israel has agreed that all Muslims will be welcome to peacefully worship at al-Aqsa Mosque. For the first time, the holy city will be open to the 1.5 billion Muslims from the State of Palestine and around the world," he noted.He also mentioned that both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz support the plan. "This means for the first time, the leaders of Israel have not only endorsed the creation of a future Palestinian state, but a map and a process," he added. "History will note this breakthrough was only possible because of the President's uncompromising support for Israel and its security.""This is a pivotal moment. We can choose to work together now to build on this unprecedented opportunity or return to the same old talking points and positions that lead us to where we are today," he added. "Palestinians may have issues with aspects of this plan. But to address them, they should identify the areas they would like to improve and agree to negotiate with Israel. Failure to do so would be to miss an opportunity which may never come again."
