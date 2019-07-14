Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu appoints head of LGBT forum for the Likud as new spokesperson

Netanyahu likely made the move to make up for comments said Saturday night by his newly appointed Minister of Education that LGBT people should undergo conversion therapy.

By
July 14, 2019 15:00
1 minute read.
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU – the elections were all about him

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU – the elections were all about him. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Evan Cohen as his new spokesman for the international media on Sunday.

The appointment of Cohen, who heads the LGBT forum in Likud, was seen as a response by Netanyahu to the negative press he received over Education Minister Rafi Peretz's support for gay conversion therapy.

Cohen is a doctor of linguistics at Tel Aviv University who was born in Durban, South Africa, and moved to Israel at age nine.


In an interview with The Jerusalem Post seven years ago, he said gay people should support whichever party fits their political ideology regardless of their sexual orientation.

“We feel very much at home in the Likud, which defines itself as a national-liberal party,” Cohen said. “Inside the party we have gotten nothing but support.”

Cohen replaces David Keyes, who quit last December following sexual harrasment allegations.

The state closed the sexual harassment case against Keyes, because the allegations against Keyes occurred before he became a state employee.

