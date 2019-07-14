LGBTQ community calls for the dismissal of Peretz

Thousands protest throughout the country after Education Minister Rafi Peretz stated that he supports gay conversion therapy..
The LGBTQ community of Israel is calling for the resignation of the new Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Sunday following a statement saying he supports gay conversion therapy.
The community is now calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “take responsibility for the future of the children in Israel” and remove Peretz as education minister.
Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu said that "the remarks of the minister of education regarding the LGBT community are unacceptable and do not reflect the position of the government under my leadership." The community is saying these remarks are not enough.
People gathered in Tel Aviv and outside of Moshav Naveh where Peretz lives to condemn his statements.
Ehud Barak came to show his support to the LGBTQ community by joining protesters in Tel Aviv.
Ohad Hezki, director of the LGBTQ association called on Netanyahu, saying, “You sat with us two days before the election and promised the Education Ministry would remain in the hands of Likud.”
Peretz said that he has participated in providing conversion "treatment" to individuals in the past.
In 2014, the Health Ministry said there is no scientific evidence that gay conversion is effective and said it can harm those individuals who are exposed to it.
Conversion therapy often involves counseling and electro-shock therapy.
