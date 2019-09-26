Netanyahu to Gantz: Display leadership and come to unity

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, visited Likud party HQ on Thursday evening for a celebration ahead of the Jewish New Year.

Our democracy is different than everywhere in the world and I am proud of it, @netanyahu tells Likud activists at Expo Tel Aviv — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) September 26, 2019

More than 2 million citizens support me to be PM, more than any other candidate, but it's not enough to form a government, so the only possibility is a broad unity govt, @netanyahu says in Rosh Hashana toast. — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) September 26, 2019

There are delusions that they can break up the Likud or topple the chairman of Likud, @netanyahu says mockingly. He tells @gantzbe to listen to the chants in the crowd of "Bibi, King of Israel." He also says his bloc is stronger than ever. "We go together in fire and water." — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) September 26, 2019

Display leadership and come to unity, @netanyahu tells @gantzbe, saying that a broad government is needed to deal with the security challenges in the region. — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) September 26, 2019

The event was not open to the press, but the prime minister did air his talk on Facebook live.Watch the video (in Hebrew):