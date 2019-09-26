Netanyahu to Gantz: Display leadership and come to unity

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the post-election rally on September 18, 2019..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, visited Likud party HQ on Thursday evening for a celebration ahead of the Jewish New Year.
The event was not open to the press, but the prime minister did air his talk on Facebook live.
Watch the video (in Hebrew):
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});