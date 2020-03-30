The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Labor Chairman Amir Peretz, MK Shmuli to join Netanyahu-led government

Labor MK Merav Michaeli: "I will call for a party conference and digitally vote against the government. I do not violate my promises to the voter."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 30, 2020 01:39
Labor leader Amir Peretz (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Labor leader Amir Peretz
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Labor Party officials believe that the party's chairman, MK Amir Peretz, is planning on joining a Netanyahu-led coalition, taking the role of Minister of Economy, and that MK Itzik Shmuli will join him in the government as his deputy minister. It was also reported that fellow Labor MK Merav Michaeli is considering a move to join Meretz in the coming days, remaining in the opposition. 
The move by the two Labor Party MKs will be coordinated with Benny Gantz's Israel Resilience party (Blue and White), following their split from Yesh Atid and Telem and decision to enter Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. 
MK Merav Michaeli, who opposes the move, told The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv: "I will have to convene a party conference and vote digitally and vote against the government. I do not violate my promises to the voter. I urge you to act to respect the democratic principles of the party and given that it is not physically possible to convene at this time, we will discuss the possiblity of organizing it online."
In explaining her decision not to follow her fellow Labor Mks into the government, she said that Netanyahu poses a threat to Israel's democratic system, while adding that "we are in a state where the government and the Knesset itself are violating Supreme Court orders." 
Meretz Chairman Nitzan Horowitz also harshly criticized Labor party leader Amir Peretz and MK Itzik Shmuli following reports that the latter two are planning to join a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that his party does not "cheat" its voters or betrays its values. 
Both the center-left Labor Party and and social-democratic Meretz Party, in conjunction with Orly Levy Abekasis's economic egalitarian-oriented Gesher party, ran on a joint list together in the election earlier this month, dropping to a combined low of seven seats. 
Reports of a split in the Labor Party come amid another split in Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party, between the former's Israel Resilience Party, which will join a government led by Netanyahu, and Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid and Moshe 'Boogie' Ya'alon's Telem, both of whom will head the opposition.  


