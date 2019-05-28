Labor MKs demand snap leadership race

AVI GABBAY: The loss of US support is the worst threat to Israel’s security ever. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Labor Party must hold an immediate leadership primary in order to prepare for a possible election, Labor MKs and the party's secretary-general wrote current Labor chairman Avi Gabbay in a letter on Tuesday.

Gabbay led Labor to only six seats in the April 9 election, down from the 24 it won in 2015 as part of the Zionist Union partnership of former MKs Isaac Herzog and Tzipi Livni.

The letter was written on behalf of MK Amir Peretz and Labor secretary-general Eran Hermoni, with the support of MK Itzik Shmuli and former MK Omer Bar-Lev. It said they had drafted the support of 1000 members of the Labor central committee.

The signatories called for the primary to be held within 30 days, between June 14 and 18, after the holidays of Eid el-Fitr and Shavuot.

Gabbay has hinted but not said clearly that he would not run again. His number two, Tal Rousso, said in a radio interview that he did not know if he was ready to run after just entering the Knesset and delivering his first speech as an MK on Monday.

Shmuli, who won the most votes in the last Labor Knesset primary, is expected to run.

"If there are elections for Knesset, there must be elections for leader of Labor," Shmuli told Ynet in an interview on Tuesday. "I am a leading candidate and I will consider running for the leadership."

Other possible candidates include MK Stav Shaffir, former MK Eitan Cabel, former Knesset candidate Yair Fink and Keren Kayemet Le'Israel head Danny Atar.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



