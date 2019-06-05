Labor could decide to elect new list after all

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

The Labor Party could end up being the only major party to run an entirely different list of candidates in the September 17 election than it ran on April 9.

Labor’s law committee decided on Wednesday by a 4-3 vote that at next Wednesday’s Labor convention, the 3,300 party activists eligible to vote will make two key decisions: whether to hold a primary for the party leader among the 60,000 Labor members or vote for the leader themselves; and whether to keep the list of Labor candidates elected to the outgoing Knesset or pick a new list themselves.

Labor insiders said it is likely that the activists will decide to empower themselves in both votes.

The proposals passed in the law committee were supported by MK Amir Peretz, who has announced he is running for Labor leader, and supporters of former prime minister Ehud Barak, who is also considering running for the post he has held twice. MK Stav Shaffir, who said she will consider running if there is a primary among the party membership, opposed both decisions.

Current Labor chairman Avi Gabbay has not yet announced whether he will run again. Other possible candidates include former deputy chief of staff Yair Golan, MK Itzik Shmuli, and former MKs Eitan Cabel, Danny Yatom and Danny Atar.

Meanwhile, Blue and White made a series of decisions on Wednesday about its campaign. Party leader Benny Gantz will run the campaign together with strategist Israel Bachar, unlike the April race where the party’s No. 2, Yair Lapid, was in charge.

Gantz’s religious Zionist background is expected to be highlighted. MK Gabi Ashkenazi will take a central role in the campaign as well.

Maariv columnist Ben Caspit reported that the party will have a new American strategist who was recommended by businessman and World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder.

