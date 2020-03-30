Land Day to be marked on balconies during coronavirus

The continued spread of the deadly coronavirus has caused Palestinians to mark the 44th Land Day on balconies in the West Bank and Gaza Strip rather than violent confrontations with IDF troops on the ground.“On Land Day and the day of the martyrs we will challenge the conditions caused by coronavirus and raise the flag of Palestine on rooftops and balconies,” Fatah was quoted as saying by Palestinians News Agency Wafa. Sirens will also sound to mark the day and traffic will also be stopped for an hour. Palestinians have also been urged to broadcast the national anthem, light a candle for victims and to replace their pictures on social media platforms with the Palestinian flag or images of those killed by IDF troops in 1976.Land Day commemorates the Israeli government’s expropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee on March 30, 1976. Six unarmed Arab citizens were killed and hundreds wounded and arrested in the ensuing riots and confrontations with the IDF and police.The committee responsible for organizing the protests along the fence between Israel and Gaza cancelled the planned demonstrations along the border fence that were set to take place over concerns that the virus would spread among demonstrators.“The anniversary this year comes in a time people are being forcibly locked down in their homes, because of the Coronavirus, therefore, our Palestinian masses in Gaza are strongly encouraged not to approach the border fence with Israel, to mark Land Day,” The National Palestinian Organizing Committee of the Great March of Return said in a statement.“We call for everyone to adhere to all health and preventative measures announced by the Health Ministry and all official bodies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. All should stay at home,” it added.Khaled al-Batsh, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group also called on Palestinians to remain at home “in order to maintain the safety of our people in the face of this lethal pandemic.”Last year one Palestinian was killed and 100 others injured by IDF troops as Palestinians in the Gaza Strip took part in The Great Return Marches to commemorate Land Day. Marking the first anniversary of the Great Return Marches, thousands of Gazans violently demonstrated along the security fence with Israel demanding an end to the 13-year long blockade of the coastal enclave.Gaza's hospitals which were overwhelmed by gunshot wounds and amputations due to the weekly riots which also killed over 200 Palestinians, are now having to gear up for the challenge of containing the deadly virus in the blockaded coastal enclave.The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Gaza’s healthcare system would not be able to deal with an outbreak of the deadly disease in the densely populated Strip home to nearly 2 million people.The first two Gazans were diagnosed with the virus last week. The two men, who had returned from Pakistan via Egypt, had been in quarantine before exhibiting symptoms and had only limited contact with others. Since then, seven others have tested positive for the virus. Another 106 cases have been diagnosed so far in the West Bank which has been on lockdown since last week. One woman in her 60s has died from the virus.