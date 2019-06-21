Lapid: All citizens with the same rights should have the same obligations

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Blue and White second-in-command Yair Lapid wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday about the Draft Law, claiming that all citizens receive the same rights and therefore should receive the same obligations.



Lapid claimed in his post that those opposing the Draft Law always have the same argument: "No haredi [ultra-Orthodox] will draft [to the IDF] if he does not want to. No law can force the haredim to enlist."

"This argument is outrageous, and especially a wrong one," Lapid wrote.Lapid claims that such an argument presents the law as a choice rather than anything binding. "They are simply polite suggestions that citizens are allowed to not accept," Lapid continued. "My son didn't really want to spend three years in a tank, but no one asked him. That's why it's called the 'compulsory service law' and not the 'please please do me a favor and don't say you don't want to service law.'"Lapid later explained that on the same principle, the secular Jews in Israel could one day decide to stop paying their taxes because that money pays for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holding his coalition together. "They could one day wake up and say to themselves that they are sick of their money being used to pay parties that say that their kids are worth less," Lapid said. "Instead of transferring what we owe to the IRS, wee will announce that conscientiously, we cannot pay another cent.""As long as there are appropriate laws and there are those who are willing to enforce them, the public - including the haredi public - obeys them," Lapid concluded.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



