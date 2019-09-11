Lapid: Zero chance of giving up PM rotation

The chance of there not being a rotation of Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid as Blue and White's candidates for prime minister is zero, Lapid said Wednesday when asked what the chances were on a scale of one to hundred.



Speaking at a Hebrew language conference in Herzliya sponsored by the Ma'ariv and Jerusalem Post newspapers, Sa'ar said recent polls have indicated that the rotation helps Blue and White obtain more mandates.

Lapid said it was important to vote for Blue and White in order to defeat Netanyahu, warning that "a vote for Labor-Gesher was a vote for Netanyahu." He said Labor would cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.After winning the election, Lapid said Blue and White would keep the Jordan Valley. He mocked Netanyahu's announcement about annexing the area on Tuesday."Who stopped him from annexing for 13 years?" Lapid asked. "It is clearly an empty campaign promise. It is not even a successful campaign stunt because it is so transparent."Lapid said he was in favor of the Central Elections Committee having cameras in polling stations and ensuring better oversight over the election. But he said he was very against parties using cameras to distance voters.He said Blue and White would form a coalition with Yisrael Beytenu and the Likud after it replaces Netanyahu as its leader."We won't sit with Netanyahu, period," he said. "We won't sit with a man with three indictments of fraud and breach of trust and one for bribery."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });