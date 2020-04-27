The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Lapid says ready to vote with Netanyahu to prevent Gantz becoming PM

'Any time Bibi wants to stop the rotation (in the Prime Minister's Office), all he has to do is come to me and say that he wants to return the laws to how they were before, and I will say yes'

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 27, 2020 14:42
Yair Lapid at special Knesset committee formed to discuss bills to form government (photo credit: SCREENSHOT KNESSET CHANNEL)
Yair Lapid at special Knesset committee formed to discuss bills to form government
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT KNESSET CHANNEL)
Yesh Atid-Telem leader Yair Lapid intensified his attack on his former partner in Blue and White Benny Gantz on Monday, when he told a Knesset committee that he would be willing to prevent Gantz from becoming prime minister.
Lapid spoke at a stormy session of the special Knesset committee formed to legislate the bills necessary for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz to form a government together. According to the proposed bills, 75 MKs would be needed to change the law and cancel the rotation between Netanyahu and Gantz. 
"Any time Bibi wants to stop the rotation (in the Prime Minister's Office), all he has to do is come to me and say that he wants to return the laws to how they were before, and I will say yes," Lapid said.
"We respect our democracy and these horrible and shameful bills must be cancelled."
Lapid told the committee that the coalition agreement reached by Netanyahu and Gantz "has more holes than Bibi's favorite golf course in Caesaria." 
He said that Blue and White MKs should not expect the rotation that is set for November 2021 to happen. 
"In what world could anyone seriously believe that Bibi will tell Sara Netanyahu to clear the shelves of the Prime Minister's Residence to make room for Gantz's wife Revital?"
Blue and White responded that "if the day comes when Lapid conspires with Bibi to initiate an election instead of letting Gantz become prime minister, his party will not cross the electoral threshold."
The bill that would facilitate a rotation as prime minister passed in the committee in a 10 to six vote. It will go to the Knesset plenum for a vote on its first reading on Monday afternoon.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman tweeted, "I was surprised to hear Lapid's statement to save Netanyahu at the expense of Gantz. I hope things have been said jokingly or taken out of context."
Lapid responded to Liberman saying, "I have no intention of saving Bibi. The only one who saved him is Benny Gantz. If, in another year, after corona, we have the possibility of bringing down the government, clearly we will bring it down."
MK Tamar Zandberg and MK Pnina Tamano-Shata were forcibly removed from the special committee by Knesset ushers in masks. The MKs were removed as intense arguments devolved into shouting matches between Blue and White and the parties of the left-wing bloc.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Yair Lapid Blue and White
