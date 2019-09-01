Lapid slammed by Bennett, Likud for attacking PM during Hezbollah skirmish

Head of Blue and White Yair Lapid was slammed on Sunday by former Education Minister Naftali Bennett and the Likud for saying the skirmish with Hezbollah was caused by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, openly claiming responsibility for strikes in Syria and Lebanon.



“The children of the north are in bomb shelters,” Lapid wrote, “for one reason only. Netanyahu veered away from the successful policy of keeping things under wraps.”

Bennett slammed Lapid in response, placing the full responsibility to the skirmish on the shoulders of Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah. According to Bennett, Nasrallah decided to attack IDF soldiers in retaliation to a “correct” decision by the Netanyahu administration, to “prevent Hezbollah from upgrading their rockets so they could hit…into the house window, including [the homes] of Israeli children.”“Lapid made a bad mistake when he chose to dabble in small-minded politics at the expense of IDF troops when they are fighting Hezbollah,” Likud said in a press release.“We can’t let a dangerous and irresponsible man like Yair Lapid become Prime Minister.”Blue and White is officially led by former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz and Lapid. Should the party win by a landslide in the upcoming elections the two men are to share the office of PM, with Gantz serving for the first two years and Lapid for the following two years.

