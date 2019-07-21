Lapid slams Netanyahu: Shattered relations with U.S. Jews, Democrats

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid declaims during the filibuster on Wednesday night, ahead of the Knesset vote on the Police Recommendations Bill.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Blue and White leader Yair Lapid slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, saying that he “wrecked our relations with Democrats and US Jews” on social media.
“The America you know,” Lapid added, “is not the America of today… we could work with US President [Donald] Trump just as well as you can.”
Lapid further slammed Israel’s ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, saying that “there hasn’t been an ambassador who has caused more damage to Israeli-American relations.”
Netanyahu denied reports that Dermer will be leaving his post soon due to the refusal of the Civil Service Commission to extend his service, saying on Sunday that he will make sure to extend Dermer's leadership role.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>