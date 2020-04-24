Lapid tweets in Armenian for Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Yesh Atid leader MK Yair Lapid tweeted a message of support in Hebrew, English and Armenian in recognition of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Lapid added that, once again, a law has been proposed to recognize the Armenian Genocide, since Israel has not officially done so.

Այսօր հայոց ցեղասպանության զոհերի հիշատակի օրն է։ Ինչպես նախորդ տարիներին մենք օրինագիծ են ք առաջարկել ի հարգանք հայոց ցեղասպանության։ Դա մեր բարոյական պարտքն է որպես հրեական պետություն — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) April 24, 2020



"Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Just as in previous years, we have proposed a law to recognize the Armenian Genocide. It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish state."

Many of Israel’s leaders have publicly recognized the Armenian Genocide at various points throughout Israeli history. But as a nation, the Jewish state has refused to recognize the genocide due to fear of Turkey’s reaction, a state which has historically been a key ally for Israel’s security.



Today, the relationship with Turkey has changed due to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s marked hostility toward Israel. Yet Israel has still not recognized the Armenian Genocide.