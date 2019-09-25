Largest delegation of youth Israeli climbers reached towering heights in Italy

The largest delegation of Israeli youth climbers were sent to Brixen, Italy this past week to participate in the European Youth Bouldering Championships.



The International Federation of Sports Climbing welcomed 16 Israeli climbers to compete at this year’s competition, proving the strength and advancement of the Israeli competitors over the past few years.

The biggest victory for the Israeli side was when Ayala Kerem, 18, from Haifa finished in fourth place in her respective division - her largest achievement yet after a impressive season, reaching two other semis in international competitions throughout the year."Bouldering is the strongest field for Ayala, and she demonstrated strong consistency throughout the competition which lead her to her impressive achievement. I have no doubt that we will hear about her in the future,” said team coach Emma Wasserman.Kerem, who is currently ranked tenth in the world, was accompanied by two other strong female youth climbers Noah Shiran and Maya Dreamer - who both made it to the semi-finals with Kerem.The boys team finished with impressive results as well with two members of the junior roster Ido Reind and Yotam Ben Reuven each making it to the semis - Alon Meron, Geva Levin, and Yoav Arieli did the same in the Youth A category.This competition will help decide the four Israeli climbers that will be chosen for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic reserve roster, and possible representatives of Israel in future Olympic endeavors.The Israeli climbing association is operated under the auspices of Ayelet, the Federation of non-Olympic sports in the country, which provides support to these initiatives - allocating guidance, support and scholarships to athletes all over the state.

