Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Largest delegation of youth Israeli climbers reached towering heights in Italy

The International Federation of Sports Climbing welcomed 16 Israeli climbers to compete at this year’s competition.

By
September 25, 2019 01:14
1 minute read.
Largest delegation of youth Israeli climbers reached towering heights in Italy

Ayala Kerem. (photo credit: GILAD TAL/ISRAELI CLIMBERS' CLUB)

The largest delegation of Israeli youth climbers were sent to Brixen, Italy this past week to participate in the European Youth Bouldering Championships.

The International Federation of Sports Climbing welcomed 16 Israeli climbers to compete at this year’s competition, proving the strength and advancement of the Israeli competitors over the past few years.

The biggest victory for the Israeli side was when Ayala Kerem, 18, from Haifa finished in fourth place in her respective division - her largest achievement yet after a impressive season, reaching two other semis in international competitions throughout the year.

"Bouldering is the strongest field for Ayala, and she demonstrated strong consistency throughout the competition which lead her to her impressive achievement. I have no doubt that we will hear about her in the future,” said team coach Emma Wasserman.

Kerem, who is currently ranked tenth in the world, was accompanied by two other strong female youth climbers Noah Shiran and Maya Dreamer - who both made it to the semi-finals with Kerem.

The boys team finished with impressive results as well with two members of the junior roster Ido Reind and Yotam Ben Reuven each making it to the semis - Alon Meron, Geva Levin, and Yoav Arieli did the same in the Youth A category.

This competition will help decide the four Israeli climbers that will be chosen for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic reserve roster, and possible representatives of Israel in future Olympic endeavors.

The Israeli climbing association is operated under the auspices of Ayelet, the Federation of non-Olympic sports in the country, which provides support to these initiatives - allocating guidance, support and scholarships to athletes all over the state.


Related Content

September 24, 2019
Netanyahu, Gantz support Trump's position on Iran

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut