Laughs all around, Meni Naftali is working on a Sara Netanyahu comedy act

Former housekeeper for the Netanyahu family, Naftali told Maariv he is hard at work creating a satire based on the Netanyahu family, while speaking with his lawyers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 9, 2019 00:57
Sara Netanyahu

Sara Netanyahu. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/PMO)

 
Meni Naftali, former employee of the Netanyahu family, is creating a comedy act meant to be based on his experience working under wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sara,Maariv reported on Friday. 
 
“They say Sara Netanyahu is the one who calls the shots in this country,” he said, “so I feel like making a satire on it.” 
 
He declined to give examples of his punch-lines saying he needs to consult with lawyers before releasing any of his material. 
 
“Anyone who hears the show will burst laughing,” he told the newspaper, “I’m a funny guy by nature.” 
 
Naftali currently appears on television alongside weapons model Orin Julie and Fauda star Luna Mansour on Israel’s Celebrity Survivor on Channel 13.

 
 
 
 
Naftali sued the office of the Prime Minister in 2014 for alleged “unreasonable requests and deplorable attitude shown” by Miss Netnayahu, at 2016 the court ruled him compensations of 155 thousand nis. 

