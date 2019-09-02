Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon will suffer says FM Katz to German FM Maas

Katz to Berlin counterpart: 'Tell Lebanon it will suffer consequences if Hezbollah acts from its territory.'

September 2, 2019 15:51
Lebanon will suffer says FM Katz to German FM Maas

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz . (photo credit: Courtesy)

Lebanon will suffer the consequences if it does not rein in Hezbollah, Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his German counterpart Heiko Maas in a phone conversation on Monday.


Katz, according to a statement put out by his office, said that Israel has no interest in seeing an escalation of the situation in the north, but is prepared for all scenarios and will “react with strength against any attack against it, and will view the State of Lebanon as responsible.”
Katz thanked Germany for passing messages on to the Lebanese government. He also called on Germany to impose sanctions on Hezbollah and – as Britain has done – to place it on its terrorist blacklist. Mass, according to the statement, said that Berlin views Hezbollah in Lebanon in a similar way as Jerusalem, and that it will consider declaring it a terrorist organization.





