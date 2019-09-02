Lebanon will suffer says FM Katz to German FM Maas

Lebanon will suffer the consequences if it does not rein in Hezbollah, Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his German counterpart Heiko Maas in a phone conversation on Monday.

Katz, according to a statement put out by his office, said that Israel has no interest in seeing an escalation of the situation in the north, but is prepared for all scenarios and will “react with strength against any attack against it, and will view the State of Lebanon as responsible.”