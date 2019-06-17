Leonardo DiCaprio to testify in favor of Bar Refaeli?

Leonardo DiCaprio.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli’s lawyers turned to her former romantic partner Leonardo DiCaprio asking him to testify on her behalf in court, Mako reported on Monday.
The supermodel is expected to argue in court that during their relationship she was living in the US, with DiCaprio, and so that country and not Israel should be thought of as the place her life was centered at for tax reasons at the time.
Refaeli is accused of attempting to dodge Israeli tax authorities and is currently requested to pay the state NIS 8 million for her income during 2009-2010.
DiCaprio has been acting since he was a child in the 1980’s when he was featured in the sitcom Growing Pains
. He went on to become one of the most successful actors and directors in Hollywood, staring in Titanic
(1997) and a string of other acclaimed films such as The Revenant
(2015), for which he received the Academy Award for Best Actor.
One of the most successful models to hail from Israel, Refaeli hosted the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest and, among other accomplishments, was chosen as a Sports Illustrated ‘Legend’ in 2014.