Leviathan gas field begins operation amidst protests

The ministry stated that Noble Energy, the operator of the Leviathan gas platform, has held up to all required conditions.

By ALON EINHORN  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 10:14
The Leviathan natural gas field (photo credit: ALBATROSS)
The Leviathan natural gas field
(photo credit: ALBATROSS)
The Leviathan natural gas field began operating on Tuesday morning after receiving the final approval from the Ministry of Environmental Protection on Monday night.
The ministry stated that Noble Energy, the operator of the Leviathan gas platform, has held up to all required conditions.
On Tuesday, Noble Energy, Delek Drilling, and Ratio – have announced the start of natural gas production from the Leviathan gas reservoir, the largest energy project in Israel's history. The Leviathan wells, located 130 kilometers west of Haifa, have been opened, and natural gas has started making its way toward Israel's shores.
“This is a historic day for Noble Energy and our partners. The safe and successful execution of the initial phase of development has been world-class, continuing our exceptional track record in major project delivery. Noble is proud of the benefits our discoveries have brought and will bring to the region,” David L. Stover, Noble Energy’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said.
Residents who live close to the beach began evacuating from their homes, arguing that it will significantly increase air pollution along the nearby coastline. The project partners emphasized on Friday that “activities carried out on the platform do not impact routine life.”
Residents protest the operation of the Leviathan natural gas field (Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Maariv)Residents protest the operation of the Leviathan natural gas field (Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Maariv)
"We recommend that the public download the application 'SvivaAIR' and to update in real time on the results of monitoring stations that show the status of air quality in the area," said the Environmental Protection Ministry.
However, the application crashed on Tuesday morning as well as the ministry's monitoring websites, as protesters claimed they cannot rely on the government.
Leviathan natural gas exports to neighboring countries is expected to begin in the coming weeks.


