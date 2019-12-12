Liberman: I will support pardon for Netanyahu if he quits politics

Yisrael Beteynu leader Avigdor Liberman said he would support a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if it means he will leave the political system, during an interview with Ynet.“Those who had to comprise the government were the two largest parties, together they have 65 mandates” he said in response to the question of if he regrets not joining one of the leading parties. “From the first moment of the campaign I said- we’re only joining a unity government, no narrow government and that was no exaggeration.” Liberman emphasized that, “the Knesset is sick of Netanyahu, he’s become a burden”When asked about his promise that a third election will be prevented, Liberman responded: “Excuse me, those who decided to terminate the whole thing were the two largest parties. They purposefully decided to drag Israel into a third election, but I’d like to remind that those who attacked the idea of a unity government was Netanyahu. Furthermore, we must understand that a narrow government won’t really function, it’ll freeze. It’s weekly survival with votes of no-confidence in the Knesset and instead of leading reforms it will lead to controversies.”This is not the first time the idea of a pardon for Netanyahu in exchange for his resignation has been suggested. As President Reuven Rivlin suggested the idea in early December.