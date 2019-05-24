Liberman: If no coalition formed, Likud is to blame

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman deflected charges from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday that he is preventing a right-wing coalition from being formed by not advancing coalition talks.



Netanyahu convened all potential coalition partners for an emergency meeting on Thursday night but Liberman refuse to attend. At the meeting, it become apparent that Netanyahu was seeking a coalition of 60 MKs without Yisrael Beiteinu.

Liberman said that he had run coalition talks in the past both for Likud and as the head of his current party and he has never before seen coalition talks run so negligently."This is the price of arrogance," Liberman said. "If we have to go to another election, it will be only because of the Likud conducting failed negotiations. It is no coincidence that this is the first time of founding of state that someone who won a convincing victory is not able to form a government."Liberman also made it clear that if the draft law would go through as it was originally written up, Yisrael Beyeteinu would join the coalition."The draft law has a unfortunately, has become a symbol of religion and state," he said. "My advice to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to put pressure on the ultra-Orthodox parties to agree to the original conclusion from the previous term and complete the second and third readings of the draft law in the same way as it did was done on first reading... the only alternative if the law is not approved is repeat elections."In a meeting with theKeren Kayemeth LeIsrael on Friday, Liberman said that "there has never been a leader who has given more to the Haredim then Netanyahu, since the days of the Second Temple."He also revealed that the Likud has spoken to him about forming a "different kind of government," a reference to a national unity government with Blue and White.Ilanit Chernick contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



