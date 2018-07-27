July 27 2018
|
Av, 15, 5778
Liberman: 'If there are warning sirens here, there will be sirens there'

"I hope it will be a quiet weekend, but if there are warning sirens here, there will be warning sirens there,” he said.

By
July 27, 2018 18:18
2 minute read.
Avigdor Liberman

Avigdor Liberman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
Defense Minister Avigdor Libeman warned Hamas that it can not continue its Gaza border violence forever, during a Friday visit he made to the southern Israeli Kibbutz of Or HaNer.

He blamed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza on Hamas’ refusal to spend “not even one penny” on its civilians.”

Hamas is “cynically exploiting” Gaza's civilians so as to enflame them against the state of Israel and its citizens.

The homes of the Hamas leaders have running water and electricity 24-hours a day, “they lack for nothing,” Liberman said.

Liberman's comments referred to the Hamas led "Great March of Return", which began on March 30. The march has included violent protests along Israel’s border, such as infiltration attempts, sniper fire, burning tires and Molotov cocktails. Protesters have also launched flaming kites and balloons against southern Israel burning thousands of acres of forests and fields. Rocks and mortars have also been launched.

Israel has launched retaliatory strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, including on Friday.

Liberman urged Hamas to ensure that both Israelis and Palestinians will  have a quiet weekend so that the IDF would not be forced to take military action.

“I think we really do not want to be drawn into a war, we do everything to prevent a wide-scale military campaign. But the ball is not in our court, it is in their court,” Liberman said

He urged Hamas to refrain from violence and to be wise, so that Israel is not forced “to do what we know how to do and do not want to do.”

Liberman spoke as persistent cease fire efforts have failed. The UN and Egypt have worked persistently behind the scenes to find a formula that would prevent any further violence.

But at best, they have managed to achieve periods of calm, between violent flare ups, as the Hamas led violence along Israel’s southern border continued on Friday.

UN Special Coordinator to the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladneov who has tweeted messages about the continued violence, issued another message late Thursday night on Twitter.

“All concerned parties are working very hard to avoid escalation, resolve all humanitarian issues and support reconciliation,” Mladenov wrote.


