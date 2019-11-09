Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Liberman may support Arab-backed coalition if Netanyahu won’t drop haredim

"The most important thing is that we don't have another election," Liberman said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 9, 2019 21:23
1 minute read.
AVIGDOR LIBERMAN – a need to reinvent himself.

AVIGDOR LIBERMAN – a need to reinvent himself.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman indicated that he would facilitate the establishment of a minority coalition supported by the Joint List if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not give up on his 55-seat bloc of religious and right-wing parties.

"If [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz accepts [President Revuven] Rivlin's plan and Netanyahu is not willing to give up his 55-bloc, we'll have to draw conclusions and support a minority government led by Gantz," Liberman said in an interview on Channel 12.


"We'll support [Prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu if he is willing to break up the 55-bloc and Gantz does not accept Rivlin's plan," Liberman clarified.

Liberman concluded that "The most important thing is that we don't have another election."

Blue and White immediately released a statement claiming they are willing to accept Rivlin's plan, however they claim that Netanyahu will not accept Rivlin's plan for a prime minister to suspend himself indefinitely to deal with an indictment while a bolstered vice prime minister runs the country until the prime minister is cleared of charges.

The Blue and white statement stressed that Gantz is willing to discuss Rivlin's compromise if Netanyahu publicly states taht he will give up his legal immunity.


