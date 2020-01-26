Liberman to PM: Hold Jordan Valley vote now to show you're serious

If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is serious about annexing the Jordan Valley, he will do so now, Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman said on Sunday.He visited the region in advance of the publication of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, known as the "Deal of the Century", which is expected to allow for Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief political rival, Blue and White head Benny Gantz are on their way to Washington to hear details of the plan from Trump in separate meetings. Until they were invited to Washington, Netanyahu had been under pressure to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley with a cabinet vote on Sunday.“As it seems today, the diplomatic process for which the Prime Minister has supposedly traveled to the US, is actually a public relations move," Liberman said.“In the end, there will be all sorts of excuses” as to why Jordan Valley sovereignty does not come up for a vote next week, Liberman continued.If Netanyahu does not hold the vote next week, "That means only one thing,” Liberman said: That in the end, “there will not be Israeli sovereignty, here or anywhere,” Liberman said.