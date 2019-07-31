Liberman cancels appearance at Jlm Fest screening of documentary about his life

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman in the Knesset on May 29.
The Jerusalem Film Festival announced Wednesday morning that former defense minister Avigdor Liberman would attend the premiere screening in the evening of a documentary about his life, Lieber-Man, then barely two hours later said he would not be there, but that members of his family would.
The documentary, by Nurit Kedar, examines his career and what his success reveals about Israeli society. The festival catalog entry on the film reads: “How did Avigdor Lieberman – who immigrated to Israel without a penny to his name – rise to serve in the country's top political positions, and what does his story reveal about the social changes Israel has undergone over the last two decades?”
The movie, which is also showing on August 4, is taking part in the Israeli documentary competition.
Kedar is one of Israel’s leading documentary filmmakers. Her previous film, Life Sentences, which she made with Yaron Shani, won the prize for Best Documentary at the Jerusalem Film Festival in 2013.
It’s safe to say based on her body of work that Kedar is on the left of the political spectrum, so Lieber-Man is likely to be critical of the often controversial politician.
