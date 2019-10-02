Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Liberman to present offer to form gov if none reached by Yom Kippur

“The last thing Israel needs is another, third round of elections,” said Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, “no drastic changes are going to happen in the political map.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 2, 2019 15:52
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said during a party session on Wednesday that all personal considerations must be set aside as “no drastic changes are going to happen in the political map.”

Liberman also said that “the last thing the country needs is another, third round of elections,” a press release on behalf of his party stated.

Liberman promised that if no breakthrough will be reached in talks between Blue and White and Likud about forming a unity government by Yom Kipur [September 9] his own party will present its own offer to both parties.

The report also claimed Liberman is holding informal talks with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

During a panel held on Wednesday by the parties that form the Right-wing block, formed by Likud, Yamina, Shas and UTJ , it was suggested Liberman will be invited for a meeting – nobody objected.

According to the report, the Right-Wing block reasons there won’t be any progress with forming a unity government until Blue and White will declare it is unable to form a coalition and return the mandate to President Revuen Rivlin. At the time of this report the mandate is still held by Netanyahu.

         


