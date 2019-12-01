The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Liberman vs. Deri on Haredi influence in Knesset

Liberman responded in a Facebook post that Deri must have a "reading comprehension problem," adding that maybe this was due to the "lack of core curriculum studies in Haredi education."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 20:33
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announces his departure, November 14, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announces his departure, November 14, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Shas leader Arye Deri attacked Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman on Facebook on Sunday, writing, "Enough with the spins and lies. We in Shas, unlike you, are consistent: we support [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu all the way."
Deri pointed out that Shas didn't receive any offers from Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and didn't even sit with him for negotiations. The Shas head attacked Liberman for demanding multiple ministries, including the defense and immigration ministries, after Yisrael Beytenu exited the April elections with five mandates.
Deri called out Liberman for demanding over NIS two million for olim from the former-USSR "who don't work and don't pay taxes" and the opening of 17 branches of the Immigration Authority in the former-USSR, "states in which it's doubtful if there are any Jews at all."
"How do you have the impudence to accuse the Haredim of being extortionists?" wrote Deri.
Deri's statements came in response to statements by Liberman claiming that Netanyahu is selling the secular and Russian public in order to protect his strategic alliance with the ultra-Orthodox. Liberman called for a unity government between Blue and White, Likud and Yisrael Beytenu in order to "nullify the influence of the Haredi parties." Likud and Blue and White would not need the support of Yisrael Beytenu in order to form a majority government of over 61 seats.
Liberman responded in a Facebook post that Deri must have a "reading comprehension problem," adding that maybe this was due to the "lack of core curriculum studies in Haredi education."
The Yisrael Beytenu leader claimed that he did not mention Haredi extortion in a former post and pointed out that he wrote about how Netanyahu and the Likud Party are put under pressure by the "not Zionist parties, like Shas and United Torah Judaism."
"Regardless, in all the nonsense that you wrote, I didn't find one word of truth," wrote Liberman.


