Lieberman willing to risk it all as clock ticks against Netanyahu

Avigdor Lieberman.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman willing to risk the creation of the next government over his insistent that the Haredi must enlist, Channel 12 reported on Friday evening.
"[Late Prime Minister Ariel] Sharon would have stood up to the Haredi, [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu gives them everything," he said.
The proposed Haredi enlistment bill might lead to the downfall of a government for the third time, now mere days after the Knesset members were sworn in.
Lieberman wrote on his social media page on Friday that "if we will need to have recurring elections it is only because of Likud," saying that it is "not a coincidence that until this very moment no party had signed an agreement [with Likud]."
"We will not recommend to the President on any other candidate but Netanyahu," he said, "so the only alternative to the [Haredi enlistment] bill passing is a new round of elections."
The Presidential spokesperson said that President Reuven Rivlin will not agree to hand over the task of creating the government to anyone else in Likud, which won the elections, but Netanyahu.
Should Netanyahu fail to reach a working coalition the country will have no other option than to go to elections, again.
